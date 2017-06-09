D.C. demands $51 from Maine hospital

Below is a statement from Rep. Deb Sanderson the ranking House Republican on the Health and Human Services Committee regarding the announcement regarding Riverview Psychiatric Center:
“For years, Democrats have been using Riverview as a political weapon against Governor LePage and his administration with no regard for the patients who depend on the facility for the care they need,” said Rep. Sanderson. “Former DHHS Commissioner Mary Mayhew has repeatedly warned the Legislature that this was coming and what steps we needed to take to avoid this but Democrats chose not to listen. Their repeated obstructionism and antics may cost the state $51 million and given Democrats reluctance to comply with federal TANF work and volunteer requirements, we could potentially owe the federal government another $30 million. This all could have been avoided if Democrats cared about solving problems as much as they care about playing political games to poke the governor in the eye.”
DHHS is appealing but if it fails the state will have to pay back the money.
