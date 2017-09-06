Death of Rep. Gina Mason leaves void in family, State House

State Rep. Gina Mason died suddenly, leaving her seat representing Lisbon in the Maine House of Representatives vacant (Photo: MEHouseGOP.org)

LISBON, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Family and fellow legislators were surprised and saddened by the sudden death of Rep. Gina Mason.

Mason was a Republican from Lisbon representing House District 56. Her work in the Maine Legislature included membership in the Inland Fisheries and Wildlife Committee. Outside of politics, she owned Rick Mason Excavation.

Mason leaves behind two adult children, her daughter Haley and son Garrett. The latter of the two also serves in the Legislature as Majority Leader of the Maine Senate.

Sen. Garrett Mason had planned to announce his candidacy in the race for governor on Wednesday. But upon learning of his mother's death on Tuesday, the event was postponed. Sen. Mason released the following statement:

It is with great sadness that I inform you of the sudden passing of my beloved mother, Gina. She was the bedrock of our family and our hearts are broken over this tragic loss. While I know my mother has returned to Almighty God, at this most difficult time, I ask for your thoughts and prayers.

