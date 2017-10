LEWISTON, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Day two of the 9th annual Dempsey Challenge was for Cyclists. 900 of them woke up bright and early to hit the streets of Lewiston-Auburn.

They had different reasons for riding, but all had the same mission: to raise money for those fighting cancer.

Over the two day event, participants raised about $1.1 million for the Dempsey Center.

