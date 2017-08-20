Destroyer built at BIW collides with merchant vessel

SINGAPORE (AP and NEWS CENTER) - The U.S. Navy says 10 sailors are missing and five are injured after the USS John S. McCain collided with a merchant ship near Singapore.

The guided-missile destroyer collided with the Alnic MC, an oil and chemical tanker, in waters east of Singapore and the Straits of Malacca early Monday.

The Navy said Osprey aircraft and Seahawk helicopters from the USS America were assisting. It also said tugboats and Singaporean naval and coast guard vessels were in the area to render assistance.

The USS John S. McCain was built at Bath Iron Works and commissioned at a ceremony in Bath, Maine in July of 1994.

It is the second collision involving a Navy ship in the Pacific in two months. Seven sailors died in June when the USS Fitzgerald and a container ship hit each other in waters off Japan.

The Japan-based 7th fleet said the McCain was heading to Singapore for a routine port visit.

© 2017 WCSH-TV