Detectives investigate shooting death in Saco

SACO, Maine (NEWS CENTER)-- Police are investigating a suspicious shooting death in Saco. Maine Department of Public Safety spokesman Steve McCausland says Maine State Police Detectives were called to a reported shooting death at 26 Nye St in Saco. He says the investigation is ongoing.

A State Police Detective on scene said, 53 year old Michael Burns of Rochester, NH was found dead in the Nye Street home.

Sergeant Mark Holmquist said, Burns was shot on the front porch of the home by the homeowner, who called police at 1:20 Saturday morning. 2 other people were in the home at the time.

Holmquist said, they are still unsure why Burns came to the house, but he confirmed that they are acquaintances.

He also said the two men had some kind of an altercation. Police are withholding the homeowners name at this point while they investigate but they say there is no danger to the public.

