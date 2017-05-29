Developer interest bodes well for Portland neighborhood revival

Several development projects aim to revive Portland's Bayside neighborhood

PORTLAND, Maine (Portland Press Herald) -- Eleven developers have submitted offers to buy up to six parcels of city-owned land in the Portland’s Bayside neighborhood, which sits between the downtown area and Interstate 295.

Click here to read more on this story from our media partners at The Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram.

However, the names of those developers, how much they’re offering and their development plans for the prime real estate is being kept confidential at the developers’ request, according to Greg Mitchell, the city’s economic development director.

© 2017 WCSH-TV