Did you feel that?

People in Penobscot and Piscataquis counties are buzzing about what some believe could have been an earthquake Monday evening.

NEWS CENTER received multiple messages from viewers in Parkman, Hartland and Dexter, among other towns, looking for information about a “boom” that shook their homes between 7:10 and 7:15 p.m.

As of 9 p.m., no earthquakes have been reported by the USGS. Dispatchers in Penobscot County say they got at least one phone call regarding the rumble.

We will continue to follow this and bring you updates as we receive them.

