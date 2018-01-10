Dixfield man dies a week after kitchen fire

78-year-old Richard Roberts died a week after his clothes caught fire while he was heating water on a propane stove at his home on Averill Hill Road in Dixfield on Jan. 2, 2018 (Photo: NEWS CENTER)

DIXFIELD, Maine (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- A seemingly simple kitchen chore led to Maine's second fire death of 2018.

Seventy-eight-year-old Richard Roberts of Dixfield died Monday night after a week in the hospital. He was admitted the previous Tuesday with burns over 45 percent of his body.

Investigators with the State Fire Marshal's office said the flame from a propane stove spread to Roberts' clothing as he was heating water. With no one else in the home, Roberts managed to call 911. Emergency crews first took him to Rumford Hospital, and he was later flown by LifeFlight to Maine Medical Center in Portland where he died.

Investigators said the fire left no damage to his home on Averill Hill Road.

Roberts' death came two days after the year's first fire-related death. The fire at a mobile home in Skowhegan killed a man on Saturday. Investigators said the fire likely began in the electrical wiring.

