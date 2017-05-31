Dog bred for food in South Korea gets second chance at life in Maine

Victor waiting for his family at the Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland. (Photo: WCSH)

WESTBROOK, Maine (NEWS CENTER)-- Last Friday marked one year since the Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland took in five dogs rescued from a dog meat farm in South Korea. Humane Society International was able to rescue a total of 250 dogs and bring them to shelters around the United States. Friday also marked the day that number four of the five dogs was finally eligible for adoption.

Scared, confused, and curious- the five dogs that came to the Animal Refuge League were all within a year old, but had no idea what life was like outside of the cramped, dirty cages they had spent every day in. Each of the dogs had to learn how to trust and interact with people, and overall, just how to be dogs. After a year of work and socialization, Victor was finally able to be moved to the adoption floor on Friday. Now, Victor awaits his forever family.

See Victor's story Thursday on NEWS CENTER's Morning Report.

