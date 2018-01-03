Dog wakes household as fire smolders

A fire did extensive damage to an exterior wall and roof of a home at 324 Trafton Rd. in Waterville on January 3, 2018 (Photo: Waterville Fire Dept.)

WATERVILLE, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Instead of a beeping smoke alarm, the warning about a fire spreading through a Waterville home came from the family dog.

Firefighters said Michael Donihue and Susan Mackenzie were asleep when the fire broke out around 1 a.m. on Wednesday at their home at 324 Trafton Road. When their dog woke them up, the home was already filling with smoke.

Firefighters said one of the two residents tried to put out the fire with a bucket of water. But when that didn't work, both residents got out safely. They made arrangements to stay at a hotel.

The home is located outside the city's network of fire hydrants. Using tanker trucks for water, firefighters brought the fire under control in about half an hour.

A survey of the aftermath by firefighters found extensive fire damage to the roof and an exterior wall. The interior fallout was less severe with light smoke damage. Firefighters traced the fire's starting point to the outside wall, but they said an exact cause can't be determined due to the extent of the burning. The house was insured.

