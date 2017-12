CTSY: Laurie Morin

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Dozens of people were evacuated from the Maine Mall Saturday afternoon after a sprinkler pipe burst, according to South Portland firefighters.

The fire alarm went off, but firefighters now say the mall has been secured and will remain open.

People left the mall or waited in the parking lot.

This story will be updated.

