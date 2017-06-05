DPD finds suspicious package at headquarters; area on lockdown

Police headquarters

DALLAS - The Dallas Police Department headquarters is under lockdown due to a suspicious package.

Police say the package was found near the north entrance of Jack Evans Police Headquarters on South Lamar Street at about 9:30 a.m. A source tells WFAA that personnel was asked to go to the south side of the building or evacuate.

No one is being allowed to enter the building at this time.

The bomb squad and hazmat team are on the scene.

South Lamar Street is closed and drivers should avoid the area.

Tower camera: Dallas Police Department headquarters under lockdown due to a suspicious package on June 5, 2017.

The Dallas Police Department is already on edge after coming under attack twice in the past two years.

In June 2015, the department’s headquarters came under attack when James Boulware opened fired from an armored van. He was then killed in a standoff with police, and four bags containing pipe bombs were found outside the building.

In July 2016, four Dallas police officers and a Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) officer were ambushed and killed by a sniper while monitoring a demonstration in downtown Dallas.

Check back for more as this story develops.

