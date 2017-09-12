Draft bill would tax Maine recreational pot sales at 20%

Cannabis In Plastic Bag Against Colored Background (Photo: Christina Hempfling / EyeEm)

AUGUSTA, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — The draft of a bill designed to lay the groundwork for the regulation of marijuana in Maine would tax retail sales of the drug at 20 percent and allow medical marijuana dispensaries to be run as for-profit entities rather than as nonprofits.

The Press Herald obtained a copy of the bill that is being released to the public Tuesday. Other highlights include provisions to allow marijuana clubs to be licensed starting June 1, 2019, drive-thru sales as long as they are not prohibited by local ordinance, as well as internet sales and deliveries.

