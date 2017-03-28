BELFAST, Maine (VillageSoup) -- A driver led police on a brief chase around the city this morning before she crashed into a light post on Front Street.
The saga began at 7 a.m. when police were alerted by Waldo County Communications Center that a woman, whose name was not immediately available, stopped by to file a report and “appeared out of it,” before driving off in a white Volvo, Sgt. Dan Fitzpatrick of Belfast Police Department said at the scene.
Later in the morning, police received a report from a Perkins Road resident that a white vehicle was driving backward at a high rate of speed. The vehicle matched the description of the white Volvo that was seen at the dispatch center, Fitzpatrick said.
