EAGLE LAKE, Maine (NEWS CENTER) – On Saturday, an Eagle Lake woman crashed her 2005 Chevy Impala into an apartment complex.

Sarah Parlin, 38, lost control of her vehicle attempting to retrieve a package from a mailbox. According to a press release from Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office, Parlin's foot slipped off the brake and hit the accelerator, causing the car to crash into the building on Convent Road.

No one was inside the apartment at the time of the crash. Parlin wasn't injured and was alone in the vehicle.

