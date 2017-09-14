Drug trafficking in school zone arrest after Sanford rallies to clean streets

SANFORD, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — What would you do if drug sales were so rampant in your community that they were happening in school zones and in plain sight?

Sanford residents are taking the heroin and drug problems seriously in their community.

Police arrested a 33-year-old Sanford man Wednesday, September 13, for trafficking drugs in a school zone.

Sanford Police say when they stopped Noorda around 3:30 p.m. less than a block from Lafayette School on Brook Street he had both heroin and cocaine on him.

Earlier in the month a mother and teacher posted posters urging people to stop selling heroin near an elementary school.

Kari Zielke hung posters outside her home to stop drugs in school zones in Sanford in early September.

Joshua Noorda of Sanford was charged with aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs within 1,000 feet of a school zone.

He was taken to York County Jail on $10,000 bail.

Community members organized a sit-in on Saturday, Sept. 9 near Lafayette elementary school, that went adown Brook Street, Thompson Street, Island Street.

Even a group of bikers joined and stood outside known drug dealing sites to intimidate dealers.

On Thursday, Sept. 14, The Sanford Police Department said they found heroin and cocaine on Noorda when he was arrested.

