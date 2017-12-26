Early cold and snow give a boost to Camden

CAMDEN, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- This year’s December cold and snow is a blessing to Maine ski areas, and happiest of all may be the people at the Camden Snow Bowl.

The town-owned ski area has had several years of struggle because of a major redevelopment project. The $6.5 million project added more snowmaking, lifts and trail area. But it also ran into a number of problems and cost over-runs. Earlier this year, the ongoing controversy over the project led to the resignations of both the Camden Town Manager and the ski area’s manager.

But as 2017 winds down, the cold weather means they’re able to be open for the Christmas vacation week, which often doesn’t happen at the Snow Bowl. That brought a large crowd of skiers and riders to the slopes Tuesday, and current General Manager Beth Ward said they hope that will bring in more revenue. She says they are trying to get beyond the problems of the redevelopment.

“I think its behind us,” said Ward. “As you can see we have a lot of support still. I think the trend is we’re letting the dust settle have a wonderful season and let the rest go from there.”

Camden’s new Town Manager had essentially the same message. Audra Caler-Bell also said they want to “let the dust settle” and not undertake any more major changes for a while.

“I think there’s a real commitment among people in the town to make sure the snow bowl is successful,” said Caler-Bell.

She added, however, that town leaders would be keeping a close watch on the Snow Bowl budget and revenue through the season.

Ward said public support remains strong and added that season ticket sales were very good. She said they met the season’s sales goals in October, two months before it began to snow.

Ward said the expanded snowmaking from the redevelopment is helping get the mountain open for skiing. Ward said this week’s cold should allow them to finish making snow at the top of Ragged Mountain, which will then allow the Snow Bowl to open the new triple chairlift all the way to the top—the earliest opening since it was built. Opening the Snow Bowl to the top of the mountain will allow them to also charge full price for day passes, which will add to revenues.

Ward said they still need to replace the aging, small base lodge, but indicated that will have to wait. A new lodge was part of the original redevelopment plan, but cost overruns prevented construction. The Town Manager says the lodge project has been “put on the back burner”. However, Ward said a private group, which raised $4 million in donations for the redevelopment, is continuing to seek donations to eventually pay for the new base lodge.

© 2017 WCSH-TV