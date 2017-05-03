Bill would increase Maine teacher's starting pay to $40k

AUGUSTA, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — A bill that would increase the starting salaries for Maine teachers to $40,000 is up for public hearing Wednesday.
Teachers from across the state are traveling to the Augusta in support of a bill called "An Act to Improve the Quality of Teachers", LD 818.
According to the Maine Education Association the bill would raise the bar for new teachers by increasing hands-on exposure to the classroom for college students and increase the grade point average a graduating student must have to receive a teaching certificate.
The increased starting salary would begin for the school year 2018-2019 if the bill passes.
