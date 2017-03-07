WLBZ
Both Topsham/SAD 75 construction referendum questions pass

NEWS CENTER , WCSH 10:37 PM. EST March 07, 2017

TOPSHAM, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Some major municipal construction projects will be progressing in the Topsham area. 

The first ballot question was in relation to the construction of a new high school. The second question was in relation to the construction of an athletic field.

 

Question 1:

  • PASSED (854 - 151) with 2 blank votes

Question 2:

  • PASSED (594 - 409) with 4 blank votes

 

13% of registered voters participated in the election, according to Topsham Town Moderator Monica Kincaid.

