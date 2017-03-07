Both Topsham/SAD 75 construction referendum questions pass

NEWS CENTER

TOPSHAM, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Some major municipal construction projects will be progressing in the Topsham area.

The first ballot question was in relation to the construction of a new high school. The second question was in relation to the construction of an athletic field.

Question 1:

PASSED (854 - 151) with 2 blank votes

Question 2:

PASSED (594 - 409) with 4 blank votes

13% of registered voters participated in the election, according to Topsham Town Moderator Monica Kincaid.

