Class dismissed: Voters close Stockton Springs Elementary School

Stockton Springs Elementary School

STOCKTON SPRINGS, Maine (VillageSoup) -- Stockton Springs Elementary School is closing after voters in the two-town Regional School Unit 20 on April 11 approved shuttering the mostly unused building.

Residents in Searsport voted 65 in favor to 18 opposed and those in Stockton Springs voted 91 in favor to 28 opposed. Only one town's approval was needed to close the school.

Board members began discussing closing the school in 2016 but decided to wait an additional year as administrators hashed out a plan for relocating the pre-kindergarten program. With the school closed, those students will be moved into available classroom space in Searsport Elementary School. That relocation will not occur until the beginning of the 2017-18 school year, Tony Bagley, RSU 20 board chairman, said.

