WALES, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- A decent amount of students (60-80) from Oak Hill High School in Wales are protesting the school's decision to not renew the contract of a new teacher, Mrs. O'Brian

Students have gathered in the parking lot outside of the school.

O'Brian is considered by the protesting students as a good fit for the school, someone who works hard and goes the extra mile.

When NEWS CENTER contacted RSU #4 Superintendent Jim Hodgkin he replied that the situation is a "personnel matter."

Students will be allowed and expected to return to school tomorrow.

A public hearing/school board meeting is planned for Wednesday, April 12th, at 6:30 p.m., in the Oak Hill High School auditorium.

