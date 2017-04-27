How does Maine's top high school compare to others?

LIMESTONE, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — A new survey finds one Maine high school stands above the rest when it comes to preparing students for their future.

This week the Maine School of Science and Mathematics (MSSM) in Limestone was ranked by U.S. News and World Report as one of the best high schools in the nation.

Coming in at number 19 overall, it was the only Maine school to crack the top 100.

However, it's not just the rigorous curriculum, small classroom setting, or top-notch college preparation.

"These kids are Maine kids," Alan Whittemore, Dean of Enrollment Management, said, "they represent every county, every community throughout the state."

The publicly-funded magnet school enrolls nearly 150 students from all throughout the state of Maine, and it's hard to get into.

Tuition is free, but students live on campus and pay room and board.

"When I think about coming to MSSM, I think about joining a community of people who are really dedicated," senior, Allison Johnson said.

The U.S. News and World Report gave the school a "College Readiness" score of 100, based on AP exam participation rates. That's higher than the average scores for public schools in Portland, Lewiston, and Bangor combined.

"I definitely feel like I'm at another level especially when it comes to maturity and living alone," senior Atticus Maloney said.

Some people say the school is at an advantage because the school's teacher-to-student ratio of one-to-seven is nearly half that of the other schools mentioned, and students have access to resources not provided at many others.

"When this school first started I was not a proponent, but what I found is that MSSM enhances the good work that was done by their former teachers," Math Department Chair, Pete Pedersen said.

Students and faculty at MSSM believe their school's success is Maine's success.

We reached out to the Maine School of Science and Mathematics and the Maine Department of Education to find out how much the school spends per student compared to others. We were told those numbers aren't readily available.

