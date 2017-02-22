Immigrant protections advanced by Portland school board

Casco Bay High School in Portland

PORTLAND, Maine (Portland Press Herald) -- The Portland Board of Education is considering the adoption of three wide-ranging resolutions designed to protect immigrant students and their families and safeguard the free-speech rights of school employees.

The resolutions were introduced during a workshop session of the board Tuesday night.

School board member Jenna Vendil said she felt the resolutions were needed after four black Casco Bay High School students became the target of an alleged hate crime last month.

