Insults fly from crowd at USM immigration lecture

PORTLAND, Maine (Portland Press Herald) -- At least 200 people demonstrated at the University of Southern Maine campus Thursday night in opposition to a lecture on immigration by Rep. Lawrence Lockman, a Republican lawmaker known for making polarizing statements.

Activists had urged USM to block Lockman from speaking and warned that the “dangerous viewpoints” of Lockman and Young Americans for Freedom, a small campus group that invited him to talk, had the potential to incite violence against people in the USM community.

