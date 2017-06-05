Int'l conference on future of lobstering takes place in Portland

Lobster catch

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- The University of Maine along with Boston University are hosting 11th annual International Conference and Workshop on Lobster Biology and Management in Portland this week.

The event is focused on the impact of the changing ocean environment and the global economy on the biology and business of lobsters.

About 200 lobster fishermen, biologists, oceanographers, and fishery managers from around the world are expected to attend the week-long event.

Maine's independent US Senator Angus King (I) spoke to the crowd this morning about pursuing information about climate change.

"This is not an abstract problem or something about environmentalists versus non-environmentalists -- this is very practical. We're talking about the effect on 'lobstering,' which is a huge part of the Maine economy, we're talking about sea levels rising, which is going to cost us a fortune to deal with whether it's a naval base or Miami Beach, said Maine Senator King.

