Look out employers, here come the graduates

LEWISTON, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Over the next week, all seven of Maine's community colleges will be sending the latest crop of graduates off to the next stage of their educations or careers.
THURSDAY, MAY 11
Central Maine Community College, Auburn
Speaker: Jonathan P. LaBonté, Mayor of Auburn
Location: Androscoggin Bank Colisée, Lewiston at 6 p.m.
FRIDAY, MAY 12
Eastern Maine Community College, Bangor
Speakers: Loring Kidd, Faculty Emeritus; Christopher Maseychik '93, Chair, Welding Department; Glenna Washburn '17, EMCC Student of the Year
Location: Cross Insurance Center, Bangor at 6 p.m.
Washington County Community College, Calais
Speaker: Wayne Jackson, Owner, Jackson Plumbing & Heating, WCCC '84
Location: Calais High School at 11 a.m.
SATURDAY, MAY 13
Northern Maine Community College, Presque Isle
Speaker: Sara Gideon, Speaker of the Maine House of Representatives
Location: The Forum, Presque Isle at 10 a.m.
York County Community College, Wells
Speaker: Jean Ginn Marvin, Innkeeper, Nonantum Resort and Chair of MCCS Board of Trustees
Location: Ogunquit Playhouse at 10 a.m.
SATURDAY, MAY 20
Kennebec Valley Community College, Fairfield/Hinckley
Speaker: Congressman Bruce Poliquin, US House of Representatives
Location: Augusta Civic Center at 10 a.m.
SUNDAY, MAY 21
Southern Maine Community College, South Portland/Brunswick
Speaker: Bill Green, Broadcast Journalist and Host of "Bill Green's Maine" on NEWS CENTER
Location: Cross Insurance Arena, Portland at 2 p.m.
