Look out employers, here come the graduates

More than 1,000 students graduate from SMCC (Photo: NEWS CENTER)

LEWISTON, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Over the next week, all seven of Maine's community colleges will be sending the latest crop of graduates off to the next stage of their educations or careers.

Check our list of commencement ceremonies so you don't miss seeing the graduate in your life collect their diploma.

THURSDAY, MAY 11

Central Maine Community College, Auburn

Speaker: Jonathan P. LaBonté, Mayor of Auburn

Location: Androscoggin Bank Colisée, Lewiston at 6 p.m.

FRIDAY, MAY 12

Eastern Maine Community College, Bangor

Speakers: Loring Kidd, Faculty Emeritus; Christopher Maseychik '93, Chair, Welding Department; Glenna Washburn '17, EMCC Student of the Year

Location: Cross Insurance Center, Bangor at 6 p.m.

Washington County Community College, Calais

Speaker: Wayne Jackson, Owner, Jackson Plumbing & Heating, WCCC '84

Location: Calais High School at 11 a.m.

SATURDAY, MAY 13

Northern Maine Community College, Presque Isle

Speaker: Sara Gideon, Speaker of the Maine House of Representatives

Location: The Forum, Presque Isle at 10 a.m.

York County Community College, Wells

Speaker: Jean Ginn Marvin, Innkeeper, Nonantum Resort and Chair of MCCS Board of Trustees

Location: Ogunquit Playhouse at 10 a.m.

SATURDAY, MAY 20

Kennebec Valley Community College, Fairfield/Hinckley

Speaker: Congressman Bruce Poliquin, US House of Representatives

Location: Augusta Civic Center at 10 a.m.

SUNDAY, MAY 21

Southern Maine Community College, South Portland/Brunswick

Speaker: Bill Green, Broadcast Journalist and Host of "Bill Green's Maine" on NEWS CENTER

Location: Cross Insurance Arena, Portland at 2 p.m.

© 2017 WCSH-TV