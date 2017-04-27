Maine students take 'bridge year' to truly be ready for college.

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
School Shocker: Teacher Drags Student (WGBA)
-
NEWS CENTER Video Forecast
-
NEWS CENTER Video Forecast
-
Alleged abuse case highlights law loophole
-
The Nottingham Galley shipwreck of 1710
-
Skowhegan buses vandalized over weekend
-
4-year-old found dead in pond in St. Albans
-
Three people injured when car hits motorcycle in Orrington
-
A special dog for a little boy
-
UMaine freezes tuition for sixth year
More Stories
-
SURVIVAL: Father and daughter continue to heal years…Apr 27, 2017, 1:54 p.m.
-
How does Maine's top high school compare to others?Apr 26, 2017, 7:00 p.m.
-
Durham man faces disturbing animal abuse allegationsApr 27, 2017, 5:20 a.m.