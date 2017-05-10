Mariners-in-training apply their lessons at sea

MMA Training Ship State of Maine departs Castine (Photo: NEWS CENTER)

CASTINE, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- The sensation of being out to sea during final exams is more than just a figure of speech for students at Maine Maritime Academy.

Members of the freshman and junior classes will weigh anchor on Wednesday for a trip aboard the Training Ship State of Maine. Their voyage will last for 90 days with stops in Spain, Ireland, Scotland, Nova Scotia, South Carolina and New York City.

The experience students gain through the trip counts toward their requirement to spend 300 days at sea to qualify for an officer's license as a third mate or third assistant engineer with the U.S. Coast Guard.

Maine Maritime Academy will livestream the ship's departure from Castine starting at 4:30 p.m.

