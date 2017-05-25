Parents of Lewiston teen lost to suicide: 'I feel like every system failed her'

LEWISTON, Maine (NEWS CENTER) - On Wednesday, students at Lewiston Middle School skipped class to protest bullying -- after a classmate died by suicide.

Now - Anie Graham's parents are speaking out.

Rosi and Matt Graham say that after their 13-year-old's death, they learned that their daughter had been bullied.

The loss of their child is still raw - but these parents say her death should lead to change in dealing with mental health.

"She was full of life. She smiled a lot when she was happy and it radiated off of her almost like she was glowing," said Matt Graham of his daughter Anie. This is the Anie that he and his wife Rosi Graham want to remember.

Now, they're pleading for a change just days after losing their 13-year-old to suicide.

"I just feel like every system failed me," said Rosi.

The Grahams say on Monday they got a call from Lewiston Middle School – saying the Anie had written on a class assignment that she wanted to kill herself.

"The principal said as a parent you need to assess the situation, but she can't stay here," said Rosi. Lewiston Superintendent Bill Webster says this is the school's current protocol for high risk students. "We end up releasing the student to their parents, along with resources they may want to use," he said.

Anie's mother then took her to the doctor. "She was animated, she wasn't crying. And the doctor asked about the note, and she said 'I didn't mean anything by it,'" she said.

After a visit, Rosi took her daughter home and had dinner with her.

The next morning when her parents went to wake her up for school, they discovered that Anie had taken her own life.

"I just want to plead and ask parents that even if the kid had a good day, if they wrote that note, they were serious. Just sleep with them for the night," said Rosi. She said she wishes she had just spent the night in her daughter's room.

In the days that followed, Anie's parents went through her social media accounts and text messages.

"She was suffering bullying in all of the awful ways that a little girl can suffer bullying," said Matt. They say she was mocked for her hair, her skin tone, and her weight – but that they didn't know about it until after her death.

But they had noticed a change in their daughter in recent months. "My daughter cut - hurt herself," said Matt. "She was now starting to say 'I want to die' all the time. Talking about death all the time."

Anie's parents say there were warning signs - and that in the wake of her death, they want to see change in mental health options for teens.

They say they called over 10 therapists once Anie's behavior started to change after the family moved from Auburn to Lewiston 18 months ago. They said most never called them back, some didn't accept teens, and some couldn't take their insurance. They had found a therapist that was working well with Anie - but she would only get two visits before taking her own life.

Superintendent Bill Webster says there were never any reports of bullying against Anie Graham. He says he will consider all suggestions for bullying policy change - including some by Matt Graham - but that he doesn't know yet if it is necessary.

