Parents, teachers hold hands around Reiche School

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) - Portland parents and teachers took action Thursday to push for the renovation of their kids' schools.

It's been an ongoing point of contention between Portland parents and the city council for months now.

Should the council pass a 64-million-dollar bond to renovate four of the city's elementary schools?

Most parents say yes - and that the schools are not up to 2017 standards for a learning environment.

But some city councilors fear this will put too much of a financial strain on the city.

Parents, teachers, and students held hands and stood around the Reiche school - just 20 minutes before the school bell rang.

Their message? "Let us decide." Organizers say they want the city council to send this long-debated issue to a vote.

The ongoing debate around the bond culminated in a seven and a half hour meeting Monday, March 20, which ended in the proposal falling short by just one vote.

With Reiche in particular, parents say the #1 problem is the noise at the open-concept school, which lacks walls between the classrooms.

They say some teachers provide students noise-cancelling headphones to try to concentrate.

Other problems at Reiche they say include that students are taught in converted utility closets, little natural light and poor air flow, which causes the school to get hot on warm days.

The city council will take up this issue again at its April 5th meeting.

It will continue to appear on the city council agenda until members either approve it, kill it, or reach a compromise.



