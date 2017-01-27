Plan calls for UMaine flagship to absorb Machias campus

UMS plans to leave dowtown (Photo: NEWS CENTER)

MACHIAS, Maine (Portland Press Herald) -- After years of struggling financially, the University of Maine Machias may become a satellite college of UMaine Orono under a proposal being considered Monday by system trustees.

The move would cut administrative salaries because it would eliminate the need for a campus president and other administrative positions.

