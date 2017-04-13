President of UMaine at Augusta abruptly resigns

James Conneely

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) -- The University of Maine at Augusta is looking for its fifth president since September 2014.

The search will begin after President James Conneely abruptly resigned Tuesday night. The resignation takes effect at the end of June.

Conneely said in his resignation letter that it's been an honor to serve since January 2016. His chief of staff told the Kennebec Journal that the president has been out of the office for several days recovering from hip replacement surgery and was unavailable to comment.

Conneely came to UMA after having been president of Notre Dame of Maryland University in Baltimore. He previously served as associate provost and vice president of student affairs at Eastern Kentucky University and assistant vice chancellor of student affairs at the University of Arkansas.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

© 2017 Associated Press