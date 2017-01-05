State offers cash incentives to get school districts to merge

EAST MILLINOCKET, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- This sounds like a good deal: Save money and we'll give you more money. That's what Maine's Department of Education is offering to school districts across the state. However, there is a catch. The districts have to start consolidating services with other districts. If they do so, they could be eligible for a share of $3 million dollars in grant money.

In East Millinocket, a school district that has resisted pressure to merge with neighboring Millinocket, some residents seem to be warming up to the idea.

"It doesn't make sense to me to run two schools, said Frank Baker, a lifelong resident who feels now might be the time to talk about consolidating with another school district.

"All I know is the towns they communicate but they don't do it well when it comes to Schools," he said.

Judy Ferland, an East Millinocket resident, and volunteer at the First Congregational Church, raised her children in the Katahdin Region. She too thinks now might be the time to revisit the issue.

"I think it's time for a long time I wasn't for it but I just think if they consolidated I honestly believe it would be a good idea if they could pull Katahdin and Millinocket and Lincoln and put something closer to the interstate."

But for Superintendent Eric Steeves the devil is in the details. He says the schools have already consolidated a number of programs with Millinocket. They've combined Sports programs, music programs, and shared teachers. And he does double duty himself as superintendent and Guidance counselor. He admits there's more they could do, but he feels the state needs to do more than just offer a 3 million dollar grant.

"I think 3 million is a drop in the bucket for all the schools in the state it's minuscule amount of money to do much. I think a broader plan needs to be looked at with some real financial incentives."

But the state views the grant as an added incentive to get the school districts to come up with their own cost-saving plans. In addition to the grants, the LePage administration is proposing to introduce new legislation to encourage consolidation. It is also proposing state level borrowing to support regional school construction projects. Steeves did leave the door open to consider it.

"I think that if there were some leadership from Augusta in the state to get all parties to come together and come up with some appropriate plans it's worth a shot," he said.

The school districts have until February 23rd to submit their proposals to the Department of Education.