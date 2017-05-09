Students skip the bus on Bike to School Day

(NEWS CENTER) -- School buses may be emptier than usual on Wednesday as students opt for two wheels instead of four.

May 10 is National Bike to School Day. Many schools across Maine have events planned to highlight the health and environmental benefits of biking, not to mention the fun of it.

But the increase in bikes means drivers will need to be more mindful about sharing the road. That courtesy also extends to bicyclists when it comes to following basic traffic rules like obeying stop signs and signaling for turns.

Wearing a helmet is not only a safe idea, it's the law for cyclists under the age of 16.

More online resources about biking regulations, tips and safety recommendations can be found through the Bicycle Coalition of Maine.

