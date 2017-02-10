Teachers' union open to idea of statewide contract

AUGUSTA, Maine (Portland Press Herald) -- The head of the Maine Education Association said the teachers union is “happy to talk about the concept” of a statewide teacher contract, but she stopped short of endorsing Gov. Paul LePage’s proposal.

LePage is pushing for a statewide teacher contract as part of the ambitious overhaul of Maine’s K-12 funding formula that he included in his two-year budget proposal. By acting as the collective bargaining agent for all schools, LePage argues, the state could set a minimum salary that raises teacher pay in rural Maine, thereby helping communities attract and retain well-trained younger educators.

