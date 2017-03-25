Thousands of students attend UMaine's largest Accepted Student Day

ORONO, Maine (NEWS CENTER) – Saturday was an exciting day for thousands of students across the country who came to see all that the University of Maine has to offer.

It was the school’s largest accepted student day, bringing in nearly 3,300 students. That is nearly double the number of accepted students in 2016.

Faculty called it a milestone not only for the university but for the state as well.

Administrators said the growth is all thanks to a 34 percent increase in out-of-state students.

“It's a challenge for us, it's a great kind of problem for us to have,” said University of Maine Provost, Jeffrey Hecker. “We're thrilled that so many people are interested in the University of Maine.”

Prospective student, Emily Tabb, was just as excited.

“I think I just want to get a better idea of what the college experience might be like and what kind of people I might meet in college and the opportunities I will have if I decide to come here,” she said.

For those who decide the University of Maine is the school for them, summer orientation will begin on June 26th.

Copyright 2017 WLBZ