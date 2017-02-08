To close or not to close? A superintendent's Snow Day dilemma

A cup of coffee and support from the family dog help Bangor Schools Superintendent Betsy Webb make the tough decision whether or not to cancel classes due to snow

BANGOR, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- An inch may not seem very big to most people, but when it comes to measuring snow, every notch on the ruler is a huge consideration for school superintendents.

Betsy Webb holds that job in the Bangor School District. The decision whether or not to cancel classes is hers to make.

Webb woke up before dawn to survey the snowstorm on Wednesday morning. With a cup coffee in hand, her first phone call was to the bus company to have a discussion about road conditions.

After several more calls to gain a fuller understanding of the situation, Webb decided to delay the start of school by two hours.

Once the decision is made, Webb's next order of business was to alert all of the local media so the information can be distributed to families throughout the district. Knowing how many lives are affected, Webb said she does not make her decision lightly.

