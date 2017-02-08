WLBZ
To close or not to close? A superintendent's Snow Day dilemma

The decision to cancel classes due to snow is not made lightly by school superintendents

BANGOR, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- An inch may not seem very big to most people, but when it comes to measuring snow, every notch on the ruler is a huge consideration for school superintendents.

Betsy Webb holds that job in the Bangor School District. The decision whether or not  to cancel classes is hers to make.

Webb woke up before dawn to survey the snowstorm on Wednesday morning. With a cup coffee in hand, her first phone call was to the bus company to have a discussion about road conditions.

After several more calls to gain a fuller understanding of the situation, Webb decided to delay the start of school by two hours.

Once the decision is made, Webb's next order of business was to alert all of the local media so the information can be distributed to families throughout the district. Knowing how many lives are affected, Webb said she does not make her decision lightly.

