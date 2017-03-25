Top spellers are never at a loss for words

Students from 14 counties across Maine lined up on stage at the University of Southern Maine in Portland for the chance to claim the championship at the Maine State Spelling Bee

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) - Naomi Zarin has a way with words unlike any other student in Maine.

She emerged from a field of 14 middle school students to claim the championship at the Maine State Spelling Bee on Saturday at the University of Southern Maine in Portland.

Each student represented a different county. As an eighth grader at Friends School in Portland, Naomi represented Cumberland County. Her winning word was copal, which is a type of resin from a tropical tree that is used to make varnish.

As the state champion, Naomi will represent Maine at the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Washington, D.C.

