University of Maine at Machias May Become UMaine Regional Campus

MACHIAS, Maine - The University of Maine at Machias and the University of Maine are joining forces to make UMM a UMaine regional campus.

On March 26, the UMaine system Board of Trustees will be casting a final vote on the proposal for the change. The proposal stems from the acute decline in enrollment at UMM. Over the last five years, enrollment has dropped by 20 percent, thereby causing financial instability and a decreased viability to be a freestanding institution. Additionally, UMM's presence in Washington County is critical to the county's viability.

President of UMM, Sue Huseman said that the partnership would set UMM "on a track that where it can expand and grow, and what that means for the town is expansion and growth."

The partnership would implement structural and governance changes such as substituting the president of UMaine Machias with an executive dean who would report directly to the president of UMaine. Also, UMaine Machias will be accredited under UMaine accreditation. Students at UMM will also be able to take courses at UMaine and vice versa.

What will stay the same, however, are the names of both universities, all of the sports programs, and students would still graduate with diplomas from UMM.

If the Board approves the proposal, the changes will begin July 1, 2017.

