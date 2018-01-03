Electrical shock at Maine Mall sends man to hospital

Ambulance

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- The same storefront at the Maine Mall where Santa Claus greeted children just over a week ago became the scene of a medical emergency.

An operator with the South Portland Fire Dispatch service said a man suffered an electrical shock on Wednesday morning in the vacant space formerly occupied by The Bon-Ton department store. More recently, the space was used as Santa's headquarters in the lead-up to Christmas.

Mall security placed the call for emergency medical help. The South Portland Fire Department said an ambulance crew arrived to find the man conscious and alert. They took him to Maine Medical Center for evaluation.

The fire department said the man is not a mall employee, but rather an outside contractor whose services were hired for a project.

