Emu on the loose, police looking for owner

Ctsy North Berwick Police Department

NORTH BERWICK, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — On the loose! North Berwick police say they have found an emu wandering around town.

Ctsy North Berwick Police Department

Police say they found the emu on the campus at Noble High School Monday morning. They want to find the owner and are asking for the public's help in finding the emu's home.

If you know the owner of this emu please, call the North Berwick Police Department at (207) 676-2751

