Explosion at Detroit business leaves 1 person injured

DETROIT, Maine (NEWS CENTER)-- Maine State Police say there was an explosion at the Northeast Agricultural Sales Inc building in Detroit.
They say the Fire Marshal’s Office was called to the scene to help investigate.
1 person was taken by life flight to Portland according to State Police.
Fire is now out. Investigators are still trying to determine the cause of the blast.
