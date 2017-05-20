Fallen Bath police officer honored finally - 56 years after death

BATH, Maine (NEWS CENTER) - About 100 people gathered at the Waterfront Park in Bath today to honor an officer killed in the line of duty - 56 years after it actually happened.

Sergeant Merle Niles was a Bath police officer who was shot while on duty at the scene of a domestic dispute in May of 1961.

Niles died from complications 10 months later - but his death was never listed as a "line of duty" death...that is, until this year.

Current Bath police sergeant Dan Couture spent 6 years investigating Niles's death after hearing about it at a meeting.

He finally got it approved as a line of duty death, and planned a gathering in bath where a bench was dedicated to Sergeant Niles's memory.

Niles's family came to the event from as far as Alaska just for this special moment.

"I didn't even get a chance to even really know my grandfather. I wish I had had that opportunity. It was great to hear all those stories about him," said his granddaughter Maureen Paul, who flew to the ceremony from Alaska.

"We are very proud," said his other granddaughter Patty Farren, who never met Niles. "My mother always spoke so highly of him when we were growing up, and would tell us, 'This is what your grandfather used to do.'"

Sergeant Niles's name was also added to the Maine fallen heroes memorial.

