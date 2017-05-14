Family is relieved after recovery of missing man in Hudson.

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
School Shocker: Teacher Drags Student (WGBA)
-
NEWS CENTER Video Forecast
-
NEWS CENTER Video Forecast
-
Alleged abuse case highlights law loophole
-
The Nottingham Galley shipwreck of 1710
-
Skowhegan buses vandalized over weekend
-
4-year-old found dead in pond in St. Albans
-
Three people injured when car hits motorcycle in Orrington
-
A special dog for a little boy
-
UMaine freezes tuition for sixth year
More Stories
-
Responders continue to search for boy in Acton woodsMay 14, 2017, 10:18 p.m.
-
Missing elderly York man found safeMay 14, 2017, 1:26 p.m.
-
Family continues search for missing boater Stephen WinesMay 14, 2017, 4:58 p.m.