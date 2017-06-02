Family rallying around Fryeburg police officer injured in river rescue

(Photo: Press Herald)

The family of a 20-year-old police officer who suffered a severe head injury Saturday during a rescue operation on the Saco River remains hopeful for his recovery, a chaplain for a local fire department says.

Kevin Jacques, a chaplain for the Biddeford and Saco fire departments, said he visited with the family of Nathan Desjardins on Wednesday at Central Maine Medical Center, where Desjardins was taken after he and Fryeburg Police Officer Dale Stout, 51, were thrown from a rescue boat when it struck something near the shore, according to the Maine Warden Service.

