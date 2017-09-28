Farmer finds Wagyu steer after weeklong search

The Wagyu steer 970 had been missing since the beginning of the Common Ground Country Fair last week in Unity. Jason Stutheit, the steer's owner, found it grazing with a herd Wednesday night near the fairgrounds. (Photo: Photo courtesy of Pond Hill Farms via Kennebec Journal)

UNITY, Maine (AP) - A rare steer is back with its owner after escaping from a Maine county fair last week.

The Kennebec Journal reports Jason Stutheit captured his Wagyu steer Wednesday night near the fairgrounds. Stutheit's 13-month-old steer jumped out of the stall while at the Common Ground County Fair in Unity last week.

The steer evaded searchers by travelling at night and cooling off in the shade during the day.

Stutheit runs a grass-fed beef farm in Brooks where he sells both Angus and Wagyu beef. The farmer owns two Wagyu steer. Wagyu beef is valued for its quality and sells for about $100 per pound.

Stutheit says he enjoyed the fair but hopes his steer is better behaved next year.

© 2017 Associated Press