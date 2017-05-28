Fatal fire in Surry

SURRY, Maine (NEWS CENTER) – A massive fire broke out at an old farm house on Surry Rd - in Surry - around 5 o'clock this morning. The owner, 88 year old Howard Young - was found dead at the scene.

The Fire Marshall's office is still investigating the fire - no cause has been determined yet.

Surry fire chief, Richard Black, says departments from six neighboring towns helped battle the blaze. Those included: Ellsworth, Blue Hill, Orland, Trenton, Sedgwick and Penobscot.

Black says the old farmhouse construction made it hard to fight the fire because the flames spread so quickly.

An excavator was brought in to help tear down the building.

