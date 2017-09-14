Motorcycle caused fatal I-95 crash during 'Toy Run': state police

(Photo: NEWS CENTER)

AUGUSTA, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — Sunday's fatal crash in Augusta that killed two motorcyclists during the United Bikers of Maine Toy Run was caused by one of the motorcycles, state police said.

According to Public Safety spokesperson Steve McCausland, troopers said the initial crash took place when 58-year-old Jamie Gross of Belmot veered his motorcycle into the path of a pickup truck which was traveling in the passing lane.

State police said that collision set off the chain reaction crash involving the pickup and several other motorcycles.

Investigators said the truck’s driver, 67-year-old William Nusom of Hollis attempted to avoid the collision by steering his truck into the median guardrail. The truck then lost control and traveled across the three northbound lanes, striking other motorcycles taking part in the charitable event.

Troopers said the pickup then overturned on its side. Gross was killed in the crash along with a second motorcyclist, 25-year-old Aaron White-Sevigny of Windsor.

McCausland said troopers are continuing to investigate the crash and are attempting to determine why Gross veered into the other lane.

That crash investigation is expected to take several weeks.

