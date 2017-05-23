Father gets 15 years for death of infant son

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — A judge ordered Eugene Charlie Martineau to serve 15 years in prison for death of infant son
Martineau pleaded guilty to manslaughter back in January.
His 3 month old son Leo Jospehs died in 2015 from head trauma and catastrophic brain swelling.
He also had 24 broken ribs, a broken wrist and a broken ankle when he died.
Under an agreement, Martineau will spend up to 15 years in prison.
His sentencing begins at 9:00 on Tuesday morning.
