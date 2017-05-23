Eugene Martineau (Photo: NEWS CENTER)

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — A father from Standish will be sentenced Tuesday for the death of his infant son. Eugene Charlie Martineau pleaded guilty to manslaughter back in January.

RELATED ARTICLE: Man from Standish admits causing son's death.

His 3 month old son Leo Jospehs died in 2015 from head trauma and catastrophic brain swelling.

Leo Jospehs

He also had 24 broken ribs, a broken wrist and a broken ankle when he died.

Under an agreement, Martineau will spend up to 15 years in prison.

His sentencing begins at 9:00 on Tuesday morning.

Leo Jospehs

© 2017 WCSH-TV